Cowboys' Sean Lee: Will play in 2020

Lee announced that he will play in 2020, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lee is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, and he is a candidate to return to the Cowboys, although the two parties haven't reached a deal. If he doesn't re-sign with them, it'll mark the end of a 10-year stint with the team that drafted him in 2010. Lee should have plenty of suitors in free agency nonetheless, as he posted 86 tackles, a sack and four pass breakups over 16 games in 2019.

