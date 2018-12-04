Cowboys' Sean Lee: Will resume starting role
Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Lee (hamstring) will get his starting linebacker role back when he's healthy, Jon Machota of The Dallas News reports.
With news Monday that Lee has an "outside shot" to play Sunday, owner Jerry Jones doubled down and said Lee will take over as the starter when healthy. Lee hasn't seen the field since Week 9, and in his absence, rookie Leighton Vander Esch has played admirably. Lee's practice participation throughout the week will give a good indication as to whether or not he could suit up in Week 14.
