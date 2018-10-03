Cowboys' Sean Lee: Will sit out practice Wednesday
Lee (hamstring) will not take part in practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lee is considered doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Texans, so his absence from practice Wednesday shouldn't come as much of a shock. Unless he upgrades his participation over the coming days, Lee is likely bound for the sidelines for a second straight week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...