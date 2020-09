Lee (sports hernia) will be placed on injured reserve and miss the first three weeks, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The altered IR rules will allow Lee to return after just three weeks on the sidelines, but there's no guarantee if he'll be ready by then. The veteran linebacker hasn't practiced since the beginning of training camp. In his place, Luke Gifford (undisclosed) is expected to start at strong-side linebacker while Joe Thomas is the primary backup.