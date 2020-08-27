Lee (undisclosed) has yet to take part in individual or team drills during training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lee continues to sit out of practice since suffering this injury in the strength and conditioning portion of training camp. The injury remains unclear, however, the positive is that he's been seen in full pads and a helmet during camp. The 34-year-old has battled numerous injuries in his career, and it's unclear if his latest issue will keep him out of the 2020 regular season.