Cowboys' Sean Lee: Works off to side

Lee (hamstring) worked off to the side Wednesday, but he didn't partake in the practice session, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee isn't expected to suit up for the Cowboys on Sunday, so his absence from the full team practice shouldn't come as much of a shocker. If he progresses quickly late in the week, there's still an outside shot the veteran linebacker could play, but the Friday injury report should be more revealing.