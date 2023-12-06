The Cowboys will place McKeon on injured reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

McKeon had suited up in each of the Cowboys' previous nine games, drawing two catchless targets across 94 snaps on offense while also contributing on the team's special-teams units. Though the 25-year-old wasn't reported to be dealing with an injury coming out of this past Thursday's win over the Seahawks, he'll now miss at least four games after landing on IR. The Cowboys activated fellow tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle) from IR in a corresponding move.