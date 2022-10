Dallas signed McKeon from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Chicago, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McKeon had already been brought up with his three allowed standard elevations, and with regular starting tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) still struggling with a PCL sprain, the Cowboys saw fit to promote McKeon for good. He has one reception for 10 yards on one target through three games in 2022.