The Cowboys signed McKeon to their 53-man active roster Thursday.

McKeon's promotion to the practice squad comes in response to fellow tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle) being placed on injured reserve Thursday. The 25-year-old was already elevated for two games this season, playing 23 total snaps on offense and 30 on special teams. For the duration of his stay on the roster, McKeon will likely serve as the Cowboys' No. 3 tight end behind Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker.