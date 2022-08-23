McKeon was absent from Tuesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This is the first news regarding an ankle injury for McKeon. He is competing for the No. 2 tight end role behind Dalton Shchultz with the Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, so a return to practice sooner than later will be beneficial.
