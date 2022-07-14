McKeon participated in workouts with Dak Prescott and other key members of the Cowboys offense earlier this month, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Top tight end Dalton Schultz was part of the group, as were CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert, which makes the inclusion of a depth TE like McKeon stand out. Heading into his third NFL season, the undrafted player out of Michigan has seen most of his action on special teams so far, but with Blake Jarwin no long on the Dallas roster, McKeon has a chance to win a much more significant role on offense. His main competition for the No. 2 spot behind Schultz will likely come from rookie Jake Ferguson, a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.