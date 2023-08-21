McKeon's chances of making the 53-man roster increased greatly with John Stephens having suffered a season-ending ACL tear Saturday, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' website reports.

Stephens, an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana, was having an impressive camp and was pushing McKeon for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart at tight end. The rookie's injury doesn't guarantee McKeon a roster spot, as Dallas could elect to go with only three TEs to begin the year, but in all likelihood his job is secure. The 25-year-old has only six catches in 22 games over the last two seasons and would have a minimal receiving role behind Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker and Peyton Hendershot.