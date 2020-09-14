Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said McKeon will need to step up following news that Blake Jarwin tore his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Rams, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Jones also admitted that the team would check out the tight end market to find a potential replacement for Jarwin. Nevertheless, Dalton Schultz figures to be the main beneficiary while McKeon and Blake Bell rotate in. McKeon -- an undrafted rookie out of Michigan -- was a healthy scratch in the season opener, and he'll likely stick to a run-blocking role if he gets the call.