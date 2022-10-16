site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Sean McKeon: Summoned from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Oct 16, 2022
Cowboys elevated McKeon from the practice squad Saturday.
The addition of McKeon gives Dallas a fourth option at tight end behind Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia. It's unclear if McKeon will be active for the contest.
