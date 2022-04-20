Olonilua's (neck) rehab following season-ending surgery last year is going well, and he's in the mix to make the initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign, Nick Eatman and David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Olonilua sustained the neck injury during last year's preseason Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Steelers and was ruled out for the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve. The injury couldn't have come at a worst time for the undrafted fullback out of TCU, who was expected to garner a sizable role during preseason and had a good chance of making the roster with a solid showing. Oloniula will likely compete with Nick Ralston -- who made four appearances last year -- for a roster spot to start 2022.