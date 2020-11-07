The Cowboys elevated Olonilua to the active roster Saturday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The undrafted rookie out of TCU looks poised to make his NFL debut. Olonilua played fullback in college and is listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, so he's expected to fill a similar role Sunday against the Steelers. Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) is expected to sit out, too, so he could handle a couple of touches in short-yardage situations, while Tony Pollard handles a bulk of the backfield reps.