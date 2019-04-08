Cowboys' Shakir Soto: Lands in Dallas

Soto signed a contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.

Soto stood out as a pass-rusher for the San Diego Fleet before the AAF suspended operations, and now has a chance to carve out a spot on the Cowboys' 53-man roster. After going undrafted in 2017, Soto spent time with the Broncos and Raiders but has yet to make his NFL debut.

