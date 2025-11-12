Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys activated Revel (knee) from injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Now that the rookie third-rounder has been activated from IR, he is eligible to make his NFL debut against the Raiders on Monday. Revel was a limited participant in practice during Week 9 prep, and with additional rest courtesy of the Cowboys' Week 10 bye, he'll look to practice in full during the coming week. He is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered during his final collegiate season at East Carolina.
