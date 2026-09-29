Revel (knee) is expected to "work into" practice this week, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Revel was hurt while attempting to make a tackle in Sunday's loss to Baltimore. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer indicated Tuesday that the cornerback is likely to practice to some extent this week, so Revel has a chance to suit up Sunday versus Houston. That could be particularly important with Cobie Durant dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to sit out Week 3 and that could sideline him for additional contests.