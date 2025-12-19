Revel (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Revel ended Week 16 prep with a full practice Friday, which was enough for the rookie third-rounder to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's contest. Revel will likely start at outside corner after DaRon Bland (foot) was ruled out, and the former could be joined by Trikweze Bridges in the first-defense if Caelen Carson (shoulder/hamstring) is also unable to play.