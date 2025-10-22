Revel (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday.

Revel tore his ACL in September of 2024 and has yet to play for the Cowboys this season, but it now appears he's nearing a return. The 2025 third-round pick from East Carolina recorded 54 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and 13 passes defended, with one interception, over 12 games during his last full collegiate season (2023). He now has 21 days to be added to Dallas' active roster and will likely operate as a depth piece in the secondary once fully healthy.