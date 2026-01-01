Revel (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Revel entered the league's concussion protocol following the Cowboys' win over the Commanders on Christmas Day. Even if he does return to practice over the next two days, the rookie third-rounder would have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Giants in Sunday's regular-season finale. Revel has accumulated 32 tackles (20 solo) and three pass defenses over his last five games.