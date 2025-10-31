Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday that Revel (knee) is expected to return from the reserve/non-football injury list ahead of the Cowboys' Week 11 clash against the Raiders on Monday, Nov. 17, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Revel has been limited in practice since he was designated to return from the NFI list Oct. 22. He won't activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but with the Cowboys on a bye Week 10, the rookie third-rounder will have additional time to progress in his rehab and be available for Week 11. Revel's return would bolster a Cowboys secondary that will be without starting corner Trevon Diggs (knee) until at least Week 13 against the Chiefs on Thursday, Nov. 27.