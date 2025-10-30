Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Limited in Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys listed Revel (knee) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Revel continues to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in September of 2024. He was cleared to return to practice Oct. 22 after starting the 2025 season on the non-football injury list, but he'll need to log full practices before the Cowboys activate him from the NFI list.
More News
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Not cleared to return from NFI•
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Logs limited practice•
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Designated to return•
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Sent to reserve/NFI list•
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Unlikely to play in season opener•
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Starting training camp on NFI list•