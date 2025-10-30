default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Cowboys listed Revel (knee) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Revel continues to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in September of 2024. He was cleared to return to practice Oct. 22 after starting the 2025 season on the non-football injury list, but he'll need to log full practices before the Cowboys activate him from the NFI list.

More News