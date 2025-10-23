Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Logs limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Revel (knee) turned in a limited practice Wednesday,Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Revel was a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, though he slipped further than anticipated due to a torn ACL. He's closing in on his NFL debut, but he'll likely use up some additional portion of his ramp-up period before being active for game day.
