Revel (knee/ankle) did not practice Thursday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Revel was injured in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens. While he avoided a major injury, his availability for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Texans is in jeopardy. With Cobie Durant (hamstring) also in danger of missing Sunday's contest, Joey Porter (back), who has a chance to make his debut for the Cowboys in Week 4 after being traded by the Steelers, might be busier than originally anticipated, assuming he's available.