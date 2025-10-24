Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Not cleared to return from NFI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Revel (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Revel was limited in practice all week after being designated to return from the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday. He's not quite ready to return from a torn ACL he sustained in September of 2024, but his next opportunity to make his regular-season debut is Week 9 against the Cardinals on Monday, Nov. 3.
