Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Tuesday that Revel (knee) is "trending" toward making his 2025 debut in the Cowboys' Week 11 road tilt against the Raiders on Monday, Nov. 17, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The rookie third-rounder is inching closer to making his NFL debut. Revel started the regular season on the reserve/non-football injured list while recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained during his final collegiate season at East Carolina in September of 2024. Revel was limited in practice during Week 9 prep, and with the Cowboys on the bye Week 10, he'll have additional time to progress in his recovery and be available for Week 11 in Las Vegas.