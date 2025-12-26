default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Revel was placed in concussion protocol following Thursday's 30-23 win over the Commanders, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Revel took a blow to the head in the contest, ultimately walking off the field slowly as a result. He will now face an uphill battle to being available for the team's final regular-season contest in Week 18 versus the Giants.

More News