Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Placed in concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Revel was placed in concussion protocol following Thursday's 30-23 win over the Commanders, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Revel took a blow to the head in the contest, ultimately walking off the field slowly as a result. He will now face an uphill battle to being available for the team's final regular-season contest in Week 18 versus the Giants.
