Revel logged six tackles (four solo) during the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Lions on Thursday.

The rookie third-rounder finished with the third-most tackles on the Cowboys behind DaRon Bland and DeMarvion Overshown (seven each). Revel struggled on coverage and was unable to recover enough in his zone assignment to break up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Isaac TeSlaa early in the third quarter. Revel has accumulated 15 takcles (nine solo) and one pass defense through four regular-season games.