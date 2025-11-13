Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Practices in full
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Revel (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegramreports.
Revel, a third-round rookie, is eligible to make his NFL debut against the Raiders on Monday and likely will as long as he is able to continue to string practices together. If the rookie cornerback is set to suit up for Monday's primetime game he will likely share snaps with Kaiir Elam.
More News
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Activated from IR•
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: On track for Week 11 return•
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Ruled out for MNF•
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Expected to play Week 11•
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Not cleared to return from NFI•