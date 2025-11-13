default-cbs-image
Revel (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegramreports.

Revel, a third-round rookie, is eligible to make his NFL debut against the Raiders on Monday and likely will as long as he is able to continue to string practices together. If the rookie cornerback is set to suit up for Monday's primetime game he will likely share snaps with Kaiir Elam.

