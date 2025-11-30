Revel finished with six tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 31-28 win over the Chiefs.

The cornerback also played on 95 percent of the defensive snaps with Caelen Carson out due to a hamstring injury. Revel, a third-round pick in the draft, missed Dallas' first nine games as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in his final collegiate season at East Carolina, but he has now played in the last three games and seen his snap count increase in each contest.