Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Ruled out for MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Revel (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
It was previously reported that Revel is targeting Week 11 for his NFL debut. That is now officially his next chance to return from a torn ACL, as he was ruled out for Monday's game after logging three consecutive limited practices during the week.
