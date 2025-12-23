default-cbs-image
Revel recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

The third-round rookie cornerback made his sixth appearance of the season and produced a season-high nine tackles against Los Angeles. Revel has started each of the last four games and is up to 29 tackles (20 solo) and a pair of pass breakups through six contests.

