Cowboys' Shavon Revel: Season-high nine tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Revel recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
The third-round rookie cornerback made his sixth appearance of the season and produced a season-high nine tackles against Los Angeles. Revel has started each of the last four games and is up to 29 tackles (20 solo) and a pair of pass breakups through six contests.
