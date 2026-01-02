Revel (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Revel was unable to practice all week due to the concussion he sustained in the Christmas Day win over the Commanders. After getting a late start to his rookie campaign due to an ACL tear he suffered in college, the cornerback will end the regular season with 35 tackles (23 solo) and three passes defensed through seven games. With Trevon Diggs recently waived by the Cowboys, the team will likely start Reddy Steward at outside cornerback opposite Caelen Carson and move Markquese Bell or Alijah Clark to slot cornerback for Sunday's game.