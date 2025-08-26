The Cowboys placed Revel (ACL) on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday.

Revel will be required to miss the first four games of the regular season, at least, as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered last September during his final collegiate season at East Carolina. Once healthy, the rookie third-round pick is expected to compete for a significant role in the Cowboys' secondary, but he'll have to wait until after Week 4 at the earliest to resume practicing.