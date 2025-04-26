The Cowboys selected Revel (knee) in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 76th overall.

If not for a torn ACL this fall, Revel could have heard his name called much earlier. He showed sticky coverage ability and playmaking ability while at East Carolina and checks in with good size for a corner (6-foot-1, 194 pounds). The torn ACL isn't the only injury on his record so durability is a concern. The hope is that he will be ready to go by training camp, but that remains to be seen. Regardless, Dallas is getting a Top 50 talent at a discount.