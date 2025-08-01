Revel (knee) is unlikely to be ready to play by the time Dallas' regular season begins in Philadelphia on Sept. 4, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The cornerback continues to rehab an ACL that he tore last September while playing for East Carolina. Revel fell to the 76th pick in the draft as a result of the injury and began training camp on the active/non-football injury list. In an undefined Dallas secondary, Revel should be able to compete for snaps and a role upon his return.