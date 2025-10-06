James recorded 15 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Jack Sanborn left the game in the first half to be checked for a concussion and didn't return, and James seized the opportunity to make his case for a much bigger role. The 2025 fifth-round pick has the speed and athleticism to make a consistent impact in Matt Eberflus' LB-friendly defensive scheme, and Sanborn has been a liability in coverage to begin the season. Even if the veteran is healthy for a Week 6 clash with the Panthers, James may leap ahead of him on the depth chart.