James has been spotting in with the first-team defense in practice, Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The 2025 fifth-round pick isn't likely to win a starting role ahead of Week 1, but there are snaps available at linebacker due to DeMarvion Overshown (knee) being set to miss the beginning of the season. James is best suited to play against the run at this stage of his career, and his primary competition for early-down reps could come from veteran Jack Sanborn, who signed a one-year deal with Dallas in March.