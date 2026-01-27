James recorded 91 tackles (40 solo) with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 14 games in 2025.

A fifth-round pick out of Florida in the 2025 Draft, James was inactive for the first three games of the season as former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus leaned heavily on veteran linebackers like Kenneth Murray, but once James got into the lineup he made an impact, producing double-digit tackles on three separate occasions. However, he struggled in coverage, and James lost his starting spot again briefly once DeMarvion Overshown returned from knee surgery in Week 11. James drew back in when Overshown suffered a Week 16 concussion, and the rookie wrapped up the season with 13 tackles in Week 18 against the Giants. Depending on the Cowboys' offseason moves, James could be in line to start in Week 1 next season under new DC Christian Parker, who brings a LB-friendly system with him from Philadelphia.