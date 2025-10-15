Cowboys' Shemar James: Leading tackler in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James totaled 11 tackles (six solo) in Dallas' loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
James had a strong outing despite the loss, as he led the team in tackles. The rookie fifth-round pick has gotten off to a hot start since making his debut in the Week 4 tie versus the Packers, as he's recorded 31 tackles (15 solo) in just three games played.
