default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

James totaled 11 tackles (six solo) in Dallas' loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

James had a strong outing despite the loss, as he led the team in tackles. The rookie fifth-round pick has gotten off to a hot start since making his debut in the Week 4 tie versus the Packers, as he's recorded 31 tackles (15 solo) in just three games played.

More News