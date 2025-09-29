James recorded five tackles (one solo) on 26 defensive snaps in Sunday's 40-40 overtime tie with the Packers.

A fifth-round pick in 2025, James was inactive for the first three games of the season, but the Florida product was busy late in Sunday's game after Kenneth Murray left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury. Murray was able to return to the field, but James may have made a good enough impression in his NFL debut to retain a role in the linebacker rotation for a Week 5 tilt against the Jets.