James recorded five tackles (two solo) and an interception in Friday's preseason win over the Falcons.

The 2025 fifth-round pick has been coming on as training camp progressed, and he was in the right place at the right time Friday to pick off an Easton Stick pass over the middle early in the fourth quarter. James won't begin his career as a starter, but he appears to have done enough to secure a roster spot and should see snaps on special teams while working in as a depth option at linebacker behind Marist Liufau, Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn.