James recorded a team-high 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers.

The rookie linebacker has broken out for 26 tackles over the last two games, taking advantage of the absence of Jack Sanborn (concussion). Even when Sanborn is cleared to return, it's hard to imagine a struggling Cowboys defense returning James to the bench when he's been one of the few impact players on the unit the last two weeks.