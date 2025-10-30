Cowboys' Shemar James: Role remains solid
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James recorded four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
James had broken out in each of Dallas' previous three games, logging a combined 35 tackles. While his production took a downturn in Sunday's blowout loss, he still logged a 95 percent defensive snap rate. Expect James to bounce back in Week 9 against Arizona.
