James recorded four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos.

James had broken out in each of Dallas' previous three games, logging a combined 35 tackles. While his production took a downturn in Sunday's blowout loss, he still logged a 95 percent defensive snap rate. Expect James to bounce back in Week 9 against Arizona.

