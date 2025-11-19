Cowboys' Shemar James: Seven stops in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James recorded seven total tackles (three solo) in Monday night's 33-16 win over the Raiders.
James finished second on the team in stops behind cornerback Daron Bland (10), notching at least seven takedowns for the fourth time this year. On the season, the rookie linebacker has now registered 56 total tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble over seven games.
