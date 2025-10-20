James recorded nine tackles (four solo) including 1.0 sacks in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

The rookie linebacker tied Kenneth Murray for the team lead in tackles, and James also added his first career NFL sack. Jack Sanborn was back in action after a two-game absence due to a concussion but was limited to special-teams duties, while James was off the field for only one of 67 defensive snaps. Over three games since moving into the starting lineup, James has erupted for 35 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.