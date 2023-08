Fehoko suffered a quad contusion during Monday's practice and didn't participate Tuesday, but he should return later in the week, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Fehoko's injury appears minor, so there shouldn't be any concern about his availability for preseason action. The 2021 fifth-round pick has impressed during offseason work and is vying for the fourth wide receiver spot on Dallas' depth chart with Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin.