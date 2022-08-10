Fehoko has been one of the standout players in practice the last few days, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 2021 fifth-round pick didn't see a target as a rookie and was used only sparingly on special teams, but Fehoko seems a lot more comfortable heading into his second NFL season and his athleticism has been showing up in camp. There are a lot of snaps and targets up for grabs at wide receiver in Dallas behind CeeDee Lamb and rookie Jalen Tolbert to begin the season, with Fehoko, Noah Brown, Dennis Houston, T.J. Vasher and KaVontae Turpin all jockeying for position on the depth chart, but Fehoko appears to be the one with the most momentum heading into Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos.